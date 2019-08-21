Carson-Newman Welcomes New Conference Challenges

The Eagles were selected as third in the South Atlantic Conference preseason team

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) For the seventh time in 32 years, Carson-Newman wasn’t selected first in the SAC Preseason Poll.

The Eagles finished 2018 7-4 and tied for third in the conference with a 4-3 record, but they look to build off experienced underclassmen.

“We have played two years with freshman and sophomore and sophomore and freshman now we have some guys that are juniors and seniors that’s a great luxury to have on a football team,” head coach Mike Turner said.

Carson-Newman offensive lineman Jordan Seal echoes his coaches thoughts.

“I feel like our group has come through and played ever since we were freshman so it’s about time for us to step up and lead the way for everyone else to fall in behind us,” Seal said.

The Eagles kick off the season with a home game against West Florida on September 5.