Carrie Underwood to host CMA Awards with guest hosts Dolly, Reba

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Country Music Association announced Monday Carrie Underwood will host “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” with special guest hosts and Country Music Hall of Fame members Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Billed as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” the CMA Awards broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The three superstars hold a combined 14 nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category, with Parton receiving the award in 1978 and McEntire winning in 1986.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Underwood has co-hosted the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley since 2008.