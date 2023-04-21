CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) – Carowinds theme park announced a new chaperone policy for guests under 16 years old that takes effect on Saturday.

The amusement park said in a statement that they are adding this policy because over the past two years, Carowinds and other parks have experienced an increase in incidents of “unruly and inappropriate behavior.”

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4:00 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 22.

The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo I.D. with the date of birth at ticket entry, and one chaperone may accompany no more than ten guests 15 years or younger per day.

Carowinds said the chaperone must be with group when they enter the park, remain inside of the park during their visit and be available by phone during their park visit.

If a guest 15 years old or younger is found inside the park without a chaperone, then they will be asked to leave Carowinds, the policy states.

The chaperone requirement will apply to all Carowinds ticket and season passholders.