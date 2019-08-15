Carowinds announces new water slide and festival for 2020

(WJHL) – A new water slide attraction and carnival will be coming to Carowinds theme park in 2020.

According to a release, the new Boogie Board Racer is slated to be the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast. It will debut at Carowind’s Carolina Harbor waterpark in Summer 2020.

Racers will zoom through tubes, high-speed chutes and a 360-degree loop on the mat racing water slide.

The attraction will be located near Copperhead Strike, the park’s newest roller coaster.

The Grand Carnivale international festival will debut in June 2020. The nightly street party will celebrate “global culture in a grand scale,” according to the press release.

Signature beverages and a special menu, along with a parade called the “Spectacle of Color” are all part of the festival.

The festival will run from June 13 until July 5, 2020.