Cardinals Advance to Appy League Championship Series

Johnson City chalks up two runs in the seventh to secure the 7-5 victory over Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Once again the Cardinals fought back in their West Division series against the Pirates by rallying from one run down in the sixth and eventually advancing to the Appalachian League Championship series with a 7-5 win Sunday night.

Cardinals manager Roberto Espinoza mentioned how his team has been battling all season long.

“These guys are never taking their head down, these guys are competing every time without fear, they battle and battle and this is a victory for them.”

First baseman Chandler Redmond was well aware of the circumstances of this crucial contest.

“It was a do or die game, win or go home and I’m not ready to go home yet, so you get a little bit more focused, a little bit more testosterone and juices flowing through you, so it definitely helps.”

The championship series starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday night against Burlington in Johnson City.