Capitol Theatre’s fire access broken into, received extensive damage

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Capitol Theatre received extensive damage to the fire access at the front of the building sometime between Wednesday night and Friday morning.

According to the general manager, Ashley Duvall, the outdoor motion cameras did not capture the incident.

“We’re a nonprofit theater, so something like this hits us a little harder,” Duvall said. “We’ve had a lot of people who are very generous reach out to make donations toward the repairs, so we are very blessed that our community came forward in that way.”

Duvall told News Channel 11 that the last people at the theater left around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and it was closed Thursday.

Damage includes broken hinges and shattered tiles at the entryway of the building.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Greeneville City Police Department.