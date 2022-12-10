NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While you’re doing your Christmas shopping, be sure to pay attention to the deadlines to make sure your gifts arrive at their intended destinations on time.

For the 2022 holiday season, FedEx, UPS and the USPS all have different shipping deadlines for items to arrive in time for Christmas.

FedEx

If you want your packages to arrive by FedEx Ground, the deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For either FedEx Express Saver or FedEx three-day freight, the deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 20.

For last-minute arrivals on FedEx two-day or FedEx one-day freight, the deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Check the full list of 2022 deadlines HERE.

UPS

Ground: UPS isn’t providing a cutoff for ground shipping—you’ll need to get an estimate via UPS online, and that estimate will vary depending on where you are and where you’re shipping.

Dec. 20: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air

Check the full list of holiday deadlines HERE.

USPS

Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

See the full list of the U.S. Postal Service’s holiday shipping deadlines for 2022 HERE.

Military shipping

If you need to send a gift to a loved one stationed at a military base, plan to ship much earlier. Shipping deadlines, as provided by USPS (the only carrier authorized to deliver to bases), vary by the base’s ZIP code.