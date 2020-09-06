Callaway makes Saints roster, five former Volunteers cut

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennesse wide out Marquez Callaway might’ve been signed as a free agent this offseason, but the Georgia native beat all odds by making the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.

Callaway earned roughly 1,700 yards throughout his four-season career at Tennessee, and racked up 13 touchdowns. New Orleans head coach Sean Payton has been impressed with the former All-SEC wideout.

“There’s been glimpses, he has speed. He had a few snaps where you see it in special teams. He certainly has the one, two,” Payton said. “He’s obviously learning at a very quick pace because this whole group they’re coming in at a little bit of a disadvantage.”

It wasn’t all good news for former Volunteers as five players were cut from their respective NFL rosters. Jacksonville cut quarterback Josh Dobbs, San Francisco let go wide receiver Jauan Jennings, Baltimore released safety Nigel Warrior, Buffalo got rid of tight end Jason Croom and Pittsburgh cut ties with nose tackle Daniel McCullers.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 before being traded to the Jaguars after Nick Foles went down with an injury, but the former Vol was unable to see the field.

Jennings signed his rookie contract back in June, agreeing on four years, but the wideout wasn’t able to stick with the 49ers. Warrior signed his rookie deal back in April as an undrafted free agent.

Croom had a bit of a harder path to the NFL, going undrafted in 2017 and signing with the Bills. During his tenure with Buffalo, Croom caught 22 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. The former Vol was unable to play last season as he hit the injured reserve on September 1.

McCullers, a sixth-round pick in 2014, has been with the Steelers for six seasons with 41 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He played in 16 games last year, while recording eight total tackles.