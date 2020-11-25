CALL NOW: Salvation Army “Kettle-a-thon” donation drive underway Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Salvation Army of Johnson City is hosting an all-day “Kettle-a-thon” phone bank as a socially distant way to kick off their annual Red Kettle campaign.

Bells will still be ringing across the Tri-Cities to help bring in donations for those in need this holiday season; but, because of the pandemic the Salvation Army wanted to offer people a way to give with no contact involved.

To make a donation, call 423-342-3950 by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

To make a donation online click here.

The Salvation Army says for the Tri-Cities, they are seeing more people and families reach out this year who have never needed help before. The pandemic is continuing to cause local families to struggle this holiday season.

The Salvation Army set a local goal of 450,000 dollars for all of the Tri-Cities to help support their Angel Tree program and the services they provide to people in need in the region.

The “Kettle-a-thon” was hosted at Firehouse Restaurant in Johnson City.