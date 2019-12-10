BY THE NUMBERS: Flu activity widespread in Tennessee and Virginia

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports flu activity as widespread in both Tennessee and Virginia.

“Over the last week our most recent week of data, it’s jumped up a little higher than we’ve seen in the previous weeks,” said Heather Mullins, Regional Epidemiologist with the Sullivan County Health Department.

According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee has seen an increase in the percentage of patients with influenza-like illness.

The Tennessee Department of Health Reports the week of November 17th, 3.83% of of patients reported influenza-like illness (ILI). The most recent surveillance summary for the week of November 24th shows that number jumped to 5.28%.

Sullivan County reported 3.5% of patients with ILI, higher than the CDC’s baseline rate of 2.4%, but lower than the the state’s.

The Northeast Region saw 2.4% of patients with ILI reported.

“What’s unusual this year, there’s been a shift,” said Mullins. The start of this flu season we’re seeing a lot more B-strains, which tend to typically behave the same way as the A’s, but it’s just an interesting occurrence that we have B’s starting out the flu season right now.”

The department provided more than 45-hundred vaccines through the school-located vaccine clinic the Sullivan County Health Department performs for the county’s 3 schools districts.

The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department also performed a Fight Flu TN event in November

“Region wide, we were able to give 622 flu vaccines to individuals in the Northeast Region that day for Washington County,” said Leslie Jones of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department, “we were able to give 131 flu vaccines.”

In Virginia, the Mount Rogers Health District has given out 12,391 vaccines across the district, more than 5,300 in area schools.

“On a statewide report it’s over 3% at this point, Southwest Virginia still remains around 2 percent for its number of ILI or influenza-like illnesses that are reported in the emergency department,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, District Director for Mount Rogers Health District.

Health professionals continue to emphasize that those who get the flu vaccine are less likely to get the flu.

They also ask people to help prevent the spread of the illness by covering your cough and staying home if you’re experiencing any flu-like symptoms.