BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some BVU Authority customers may be experiencing a power outage Monday morning.

According to a post from BVU Authority, customers near I-81 Exits 1 and 3 may be without power.

The post says crews have been dispatched and are trying to identify the source of the issue and correct it.

There is currently not an estimated time of repair.

No word was given on how many customers may be affected.