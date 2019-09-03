BVU Authority conducting smoke testing today

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – BVU Authority has announced they are currently conducting smoke testing in the area of Long Crescent Drive and Meadow Drive.

According to a post on BVU Authority’s Facebook page, they are currently studying the sanitary sewer system and will be opening and entering manholes to locate breaks and defects in the system.

The post says the smoke also serves the purpose or revealing where storm and surface water enter the system.

The smoke is non-toxic and manufactured for this use, meaning it leaves no residue or stains. Plant and animal life will not be affected by it.

BVU Authority says the smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor, and it dissipates quickly in properly ventilated areas.

If your home is connected to the sewer system, smoke may enter your home if:

The vents connected to the building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.

The traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.

The pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

Should smoke or its odor get into your house or building, that is an indication that other gases may be entering, posing a health risk.

For questions about the smoke testing, call 276-669-4112.