BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Public Schools has scheduled a groundbreaking for a new intermediate school.

Bristol, Virginia Schools posted to Facebook on Thursday that the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

In April, the Bristol Virginia City Council and Industrial Development Authority each voted in favor of loaning $27 million for a school construction project.

The funds will go towards construction costs and fees for the intermediate school which will go next to Van Pelt Elementary.

The opening of the new intermediate school is part of a larger consolidation plan to close three elementary schools, including Stonewall Jackson, Highland View and Washington-Lee Elementary Schools.

School leaders say the new intermediate school will be built on the Van Pelt Elementary School campus.

The two buildings will hold the district’s entire elementary student population.