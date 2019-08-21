BVPD: Bristol stabbing suspects arrested in Sullivan County

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The two people accused of stabbing a person at the Blakely Mitchell Apartments on State Street August 10, have been arrested.

Bristol, Va. Police Sgt. Steve Crawford told News Channel 11 that Darrell McMurray and Tina Marie Kennedy were arrested in Sullivan County.

Arrest warrants were issued on charges of assault and battery for the pair.

The victim, identified as Todd Gross, was stabbed one time according to police. BPD said he was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

McMurray, 50, of Bristol, Va. is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Kennedy, 46, of Kingsport, is facing charges of assault and battery.

Both Kennedy and McMurray are in the Sullivan County jail awaiting extradition.