Businesses on the move before Elk Avenue widening project starts

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A number of businesses along Elk Avenue in Elizabethton are on the move as a major road reconstruction project gets set to begin.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning to widen a stretch of the road from four lanes to five. As of now, a TDOT spokesperson said the widening project is still in the project design stage at this time.

Christina Lian’s Hunan Chinese Restaurant has sat on this stretch of Elk Avenue for more than 30 years.

“I have got customers that just keep asking me, ‘when we will reopen back? Are you guys just going to close for good?'” said Lian.

Her business temporarily closed on January 31st and is planning to relocate to the Elk Crossing shopping center, just down the street. The new address will be 745 Elk Crossing, behind Chick-fil-A.

She said the plan is to reopen in May.

“Actually, it’s great that they plan to widen up the road because there was a lot of traffic down here now and there was a lot of wrecks around,” said Lian.

Kathy Hamby of D & K Tax Service says they relocated to Cherokee Park Drive in September and are still paying utilities and rent on the old building. Overall, Hamby is excited to be in a new and updated location.

Other vendors and business owners in areas unaffected by the road widening are also looking forward to the improvements.

“I think it’s really going to help because there (is) a lot of of traffic on this road and we really need that third turning lane for the businesses,” said Keith Davenport, a vendor at Corner Nest Antique Mall.

A gas station has already been demolished for the project and other businesses have been affected.

“Anytime you’re heading in that direction every morning around 7 o’clock, traffic’s terrible,” said Steve Lowrence. “I do think this is a positive thing and I think it’s something a long time coming.”

A TDOT spokesperson said they expect the project to be included in a summer 2020 letting.