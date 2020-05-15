Businesses and campgrounds hope fans still come to Bristol on race weekend

BRISTOL (WJHL)- The “It’s Bristol Baby” sign in front of Bristol Motor Speed during race weekend is usually full of people lining up just to have their picture taken with it. But, when NASCAR returns to BMS in a few weeks like the stands- the sign and businesses around the track will also be empty.

“The racing is Bristol and there’s nothing like it. But there’s more to that experience and it’s the fans coming together,” said Lisa Bryant, manager of Farmer Bob’s Campground.

When the spring races were canceled several weeks ago- their campground was vacant and missing out on revenue.

“We may open up for some of our regulars just to come, Bryant said. “The good thing is our campground is large enough where we can spread people out.”

Karen Hester owns Cranberry Lane on State Street. She is also hoping fans come into town for the race even though they can’t cheer their favorite drivers on from the stands.

“We count on that revenue twice a year for those fans coming in. They shop our store every single year,” said Hester.

Although cars are returning to the track in late spring, businesses are desperate for a large fall race.

“We’re going to be hoping and praying for that fall race and hopefully more fans will come out and we can make up for that fall revenue,” Hester said.

More importantly- they are ready for traditions to continue.

“Since we’ve been doing it since 96, we have people that have stayed with us since then or so many years and they’ve kind of become our extended family,” Bryant said.

