Bullseye! Ax-throwing comes to Quantum Leap in November

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ready your ax and eye the target, because Quantum Leap will be offering ax-throwing in less than a month.

Owners Leah and Dan Bolton said work is almost complete on the “Badl Axe” portion of their facility, which includes four lanes and two targets in each lane.

“It’s something more for the adults to do here,” Leah said. “We want to become the premier sports arena in Tennessee and the region. I think we’re hitting (that goal) really well.”



Children will also be able to participate with special suction-cup axes.

The Boltons said they chose ax-throwing to fill out their facilities because of its popularity, and that they are taking precautions to install extra safety features to reduce bounceback.

“People are kind of on the fence about it, but once they do it they realize that it’s actually very safe,” Leah said. “There’s very few injuries with ax-throwing.”

Dan added that the ax-throwing setup is crafted to follow the World Axe Throwing League standards for a possible future for events with the league.

For now, he said Quantum Leap is moving toward expanding attractions to all ages.

“It’s something to round out I think the main thing is we have something for all ages,” he said.

Ax-throwing will join the trampoline park, arcade and laser tag already offered at Quantum Leap. The Boltons say they expect the ax-throwing portion to open Nov. 1.