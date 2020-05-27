Buildings in Bluefield, WV evacuated following an underground explosion

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — 5/27/2020 11:15 a.m. – Emergency responders are evacuating buildings within two blocks of Bland Street from the Summit Bank building to Raleigh Street. Firefighters said this is on both sides of the street. Traffic is being blocked as well.

Bluefield, WV Police and Bluefield firefighters are directing the evacuation.

According to firefighters with the Bluefield Fire Department this began with an explosion in a manhole near Kammers furniture store. There were two additional explosions. Crews shut down gas and electric in the area. There is no word on what caused the explosion. At this time they are checking everything to find the source.

5/27/2020 11:08 a.m. UPDATE: Dispatchers said a power surge also happened in the area, but did not confirm if it was related to the underground explosion.

Bland Street is completely shut down at this time, as well as some portions of Raleigh Street.

59News has a crew at the scene. We will keep you posted on further updates, as this story develops.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — 5/27/2020 10:51 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: First responders are at the scene of a reported underground explosion in Bluefield, Mercer County.

Dispatchers confirmed the first round of calls came in just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Bluefield Fire is blocking off the 400-block of Bland Street for what dispatchers described an “underground explosion.” The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported, but Bluefield Police is directing traffic around the area, which sits across from the Kammer Furniture Store. Bluefield Rescue and firefighters from Bluefield (Virginia) and Green Valley are assisting at the scene.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.