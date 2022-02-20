BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol city officials say they are evaluating the structural integrity of a building located at 23 Sixth Street in Bristol, Tenn.

The evaluation has closed off a portion of the street and people are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and Division of Codes Enforcement are currently on scene after they were notified of possible structural issues with the building on Sunday, according to a release from the City of Bristol, Tennessee.

The release adds that the top two floors are not currently in use and that more information will be released as it becomes available.