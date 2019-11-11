Bud Foster Reflects on Virginia Tech Tenure

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Bud Foster has been part of Virginia Tech’s program for 33 years and he’s made a big impact on the program whether it was on the field or off it.

He implemented his lunch pail defense when he arrived on campus and since he took over as defensive coordinator in 1996, the Hokies lead all FBS programs in sacks, sack yardage, interceptions and third-down percentage.

Since the 1996 NFL Draft, 45 of his defensive players have been selected, including 11 in the first and second round. Foster knows its going to be a bitter sweet ending when the season comes to a close.

“Put a lot of heart and soul into this thing, it’s kind of bitter sweet, I’ve had a great run, we’ve done some really special things and to know that it’s slowly coming to an end,” Foster said.

The Murray State alum has won the Broyles Award, which is given to the nations top assistant and his defense has lead the nation in defensive scoring, but sophomore linebacker Dax Hollifield said this day will hold a special place in Virginia Tech history.

“That’s the greatest defensive coach ever and to send him out like that on his day here is pretty special and the way we played on defense today, we played really well,” Hollifield said.

Foster and the Hokies hope to keep the momentum going when they head to Georgia Tech next week.