BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) The Pirates are one win away from advancing to the Appalachian League Championship series after scoring three runs in the eighth to propel Bristol past Johnson City 5-4 Friday night at Boyce Cox Field.

Game two of the best-of-three series continues in Johnson City Saturday with first pitch scheduled at 6:30 p.m.