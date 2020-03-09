Bucs one win away from trip to NCAA Tourney

jJOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) The E.T.S.U. men’s basketball team is gearing up for a big night ahead.

They advanced to the SoCon Championship game finals after beating Western Carolina 97-75 last night.



The Bucs have won 10 games in a row and set the program’s single season win record with 29..

The Bucs have been to the SoCon Championship four out of the last five years under head coach Steve Forbes and now they would like to win their second SoCon Championship.

“This has been a pretty confident group the whole year long because we have come from behind a lot, and you have to have confidence in yourself to do that. For me personally as a coach, I wake up every day with a smile on my face,.” Said ETSU Bucs Head Coach Steve Forbes

The E.T.S.U. Bucs take on the defending Southern Conference Champion Wofford in the championship game tonight starting at 7 p-m.