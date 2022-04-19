JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s spring football slate is just about wrapped up, with just one more practice left before Thursday’s Ballad Health Blue-Gold Spring Game.

It will be the first chance for many fans to watch new head coach, George Quarles, on the sidelines with his team. However, fans should recognize a number of faces on the offensive side of the ball.

There are nine returning offensive players that project to be starters come this fall – from the skill positions to offensive linemen.

Experience doesn’t always equate to leadership, but both Quarles and some of the veterans believe this team has both – and it could be a valuable weapon throughout the season.

“That is a huge blessing to be able to have so many guys returning – just because guys are comfortable playing with each other,” senior center Joe Schreiber said. “The biggest part of that is just the communication piece. Guys are used to communicating with each other – it just makes things flow a lot more smooth.”

“There’s good leadership on this team, they did great in the offseason – in the weight room, mat drills, all those sorts of things – and that’s always going to give you a chance,” Quarles said. “There’s a lot of guys who have made plays coming back.”

The Ballad Health Blue-Gold Spring Game is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.