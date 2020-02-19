Bucs battle Furman Tuesday night for 1st place in SOCON

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The numbers don’t lie, it’s a big game!

The ETSU Bucs are ranked #2 in the latest Collegeinsider.com Mid-major national poll. The Furman Paladins are ranked #8 in the same poll.

The two teams will meet Tuesday night with first place on the line in the Southern Conference.

The Paladins got the best of the Bucs back in January, winning 65-56.

The teams come into the game with identical 12-2 conference records.

The winner takes the inside track for the SOCON regular-season title, with less than a month before the conference tournament in March.

Tuesday night’s tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.