BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the Russell Prater area. The body of a woman was discovered in her home at approximately 9:50 p.m Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the death is being investigated as a homicide and a suspect identified as Dustin Barret Owens, 38, from Vansant, has been taken into custody and charged with homicide.

The sheriff’s office says more details are expected to be released Monday.