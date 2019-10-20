Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to receive $85K grant for supplies, new K-9 unit

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is hauling in some new additions to their department.

The department is getting an $85,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Sheriff Ray Foster said the grant will go to supply new hard body armor, gunshot trauma and first aid kits, along with fire extinguishers.

Foster added that the grant will also provide new tasers and body-worn cameras for deputies. But those aren’t the only new additions for the department – the sheriff’s office announced that K-9 Officer Maxx joined their department this weekend after extensive training.

