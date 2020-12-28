Buchanan County Public Schools holding school consolidation meeting

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County Public Schools will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss school consolidation.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will take place at several locations through Google Meet in order to abide by current capacity limits.

Those who wish to speak will need to sign up at the location they are attending for a three-minute slot.

The school board is also accepting e-mails on the subject at Public.Hearing@bcpsk12.com.

E-mails must be sent by the end of Monday to be read by the school board.