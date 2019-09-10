Buchanan County man indicted for March 2019 fatal shooting

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Buchanan County Grand Jury has indicted a Hurley man in connection to a March 2019 fatal shooting.

According to court documents, Jeremiah Russell May, 27, has been indicted on “first-degree murder” and “use of a firearm in the commission of a felony” charges.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Ray Foster, May is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Hurley in the Paw Paw section of Hurley.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies alleged that during an argument, May fatally shot Hurley before shooting himself.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff: Man charged with murder in Hurley, Va. shooting

May was arrested in Pike County, Ky. and extradited back to Buchanan County.

He is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on December 19 at 9 a.m. for a pre-trial hearing.