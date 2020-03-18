Buchanan County declares local emergency, closes all county-owned public facilities

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – County-owned public facilities in Buchanan County, Virginia, are closed to the public beginning Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Buchanan County Administrator’s Office, employees will continue to work regular hours, but all county-owned facilities and offices will be closed to the public until April 6, at which point, county leadership will “reevaluate the situation.”

In a state of emergency declaration, County Administrator Robert Horn encourages all Buchanan County citizens to practice social distancing to protect against community spread of the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel coronavirus first detected in humans in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Stay up-to-date with guidelines from the CDC and The World Health Organization.