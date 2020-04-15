Buchanan Co. leaders determine enforcement, amendments for new store limits & travel ban

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- New limits on store activity and a new ban on travel are in place in Buchanan County. The rules will last until June 10th and come after the county board of supervisors passed an emergency ordinance on Tuesday night.

SEE ALSO: Buchanan County supervisors adopt ordinance limiting store activity, travel into county

Some highlights of Buchanan County’s ordinance rules related to stores include requiring that all shoppers and employees wear face coverings, only allowing one shopper per household in a store at a time, and limiting the total amount of customers in stores to five customers for each 1,000 square feet in the store or 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Board of Supervisors member Trey Adkins said the new store rules stem from noticing high volumes of people around town.

“We noticed, for instance, at some of the local gorcery stores, that there was just a tremendous amount of people there at one time,” Adkins said.

The ordinance requires stores to admit customers inside on a 1-out-1-in basis. Adkins said the one shopper per household limit comes from concerns over seeing full families in stores. He called the mask requirement a precaution to further prevent virus spread throughout the county.

“We’re not interested in giving anybody a fine or putting anybody in jail or anything of that nature. The only thing the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Department is interested in is public safety,” Adkins said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is still determining how to enforce the ordinance.

“It is going to be extremely hard to enforce. We’re learning the ordinance as we read it,” said Sheriff John McClanahan.

Sheriff McClanahan said he hopes his office won’t have to issue anything beyond warnings about the ordinance.

“We’re not here to put anybody in any more hardship than what we already are,” he said.

According to the ordinance, a first violation will result in a warning. A second violation will result in a $500 fine. A third offense “shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor, resulting incarceration in jail of up to 12 months and/or a fine up to $2,500.00, or any combination of both,” the ordinance reads.

The Sheriff’s office is also determining how to enforce the ordinance’s ban on travelers coming from out of the county for trips beyond 24 hours.

“There’s going to be potential spot checks here and there. It’ll be on the road, it’ll just be in random areas, different areas,” said Sheriff McClanahan.

The County Board of Supervisors called an emergency meeting for Wednesday night to amend some of the ordinance. This includes adding additional exceptions to the travel ban, which originally only permitted exceptions for employment purposes. The amendment would allow exceptions for educational purposes and family purposes.

“People were worried if they have family members that passed away in Buchanan County, can they come in and stay at that home,” said Adkins. “This travel ban, we’ve actually updated it again today, trying to reword the language in it. Obviously when you’re faced with a crisis like this, and you’re trying to prepare an ordinance with all the different things going on, it’s hard to get everything just perfect.”

Adkins said the new exceptions will allow families to enter the county for purposes like funerals, and permit students to return home to the county from college.

“The target of that particular part of the ordinance was to stop people from hot spots like New York, New Jersey, places of that nature, from packing up their family, coming here, and staying in some of the hotels and cabins here in Buchanan County,” said Adkins.

Adkins said the goal of the travel ban is protecting Buchanan County citizens.

“We don’t want outsiders from New York, New Jersey, Ohio, places of that nature, coming in here and potentially bringing the virus in,” he said.

The emergency meeting called for Wednesday night proposes another amendment to the ordinance in regards to mandated mask wearing in stores. It will exempt individuals with verified health reasons from having to wear face coverings.

The full text of the original ordinance can be read here: