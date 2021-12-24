BTPD: One dead following an early morning apartment fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following an early morning fire at an apartment on Friday in Bristol Tennessee, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD).

A release from the BTPD states that at 2:54 a.m. units from both the BTPD and the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department were called to a fire at an apartment located at 691 Highway 126 in Bristol, Tenn.

A resident by the name of Kimberly Frye was found dead inside the apartment but all other occupants were safely evacuated with no injuries, according to the release.

The report does not indicate what started the fire.

The release concludes by saying the investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy and the body will be transferred to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for evaluation. Foul play is not suspected.