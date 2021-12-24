Brother and sister raise funds to buy Christmas gifts for Children’s Hospital patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zackery and Amber Viar are 14 and 17 years old. The two Halls High School students say Christmas is one of their favorite times of the year.

“Waking up in the morning, getting toys, being with family,” said Zackery recalling some of his Christmas memories.

At those ages, most teens would want the latest gadgets under the tree, but instead, they decided to give to kids who may be struggling this time of year.

“I was like hey, maybe I can donate to some kids because they may not have the same opportunity as me and my sister,” Zackery said. “I didn’t really ask for anything. My one thing that I wanted to do was just help.”

He’s spent the last month raising money and buying toys for children at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“I tried to get toys for different age groups,” he added. “I got like little Legos, some tea sets, some dolls.”

This was an idea he came up with all on his own, but when he told his sister, Amber, about it she was ready to help.

“Ever since I heard that I was like, that’s a great idea and I’m in,” Amber said.

They both wanted to bring a little Christmas cheer to those kids and their families. Not everyone gets to have the same Christmas experience, especially when they’re in the hospital.

“The hospital can be a scary place, especially if you’re younger,” Amber said.

Their mom, Kenzi Viar, said she remembers a time when Children’s Hospital helped their family. When Amber was 3 years old, she has seizures and had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

“It was right around Christmas,” Kenzi said. “What they’re saying is what triggered it was she was overstimulated and excited.”

Amber doesn’t remember those days but her mother will never forget.

“It’s just really nice to give back because, you know, they gave me my child back,” Kenzi said.

Zackery and Amber weren’t able to bring the toys to the kids personally. They had to drop them off but said if they were able to talk to the children in the hospital, they would tell them they’re in good hands.

The toys will be given to the kids at Children’s Hospital by volunteers and staff.