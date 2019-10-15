Brookdale Colonial Heights asking people to vote for film in upcoming festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights is hoping you’ll vote for their movie in the third annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival.

The film festival is held in Franklin, Tennessee, and it works to honor senior filmmakers in the state.

The festival’s main event is set for October 29, and you can expect to see some of News Channel 11’s own personalities at the event.

The Brookdale in Colonial Heights’ film is named #Girls.

You can vote for #Girls for the People’s Choice now online by clicking here.