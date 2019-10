BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In Bristol, Virginia, leaders are looking at building a new school.

On Monday night, a public meeting is set to discuss three potential site options currently on the table.

The first option is to build an intermediate school at Van Pelt Middle School. The second calls for a 400-student elementary school at Washington Lee Elementary School, and the third is to construct a 600-student elementary school at Washington Lee.

Monday’s public meeting is set for 6:00 p.m.