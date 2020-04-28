Bristol, Virginia leaders hopeful for earlier reopening

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- If Joe Deel’s restaurant, the Burger Bar, was on the Tennessee side of State Street, he could be serving dine-in customers again. But the restaurant’s location on the Virginia side of the state line means he’s still limited to serving carryout orders only.



“We have a very unique situation here in Bristol,” Deel said. “If you’re 30 yards away, and [restaurants] are all open, you can go sit down. I do feel like our business will drop a little bit due to one side being open and the other not.”

Many businesses on the Tennessee side of Bristol still remain closed despite restrictions being lifted this week. Deel said open restaurants on the Tennessee side have been supportive in showcasing the products of those on the Virginia side. He’s still eager to reopen for dine-in service when given the green light.

State Street

On Monday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam cited Bristol’s situation as a reason to consider regional reopening in the state. His current non-essential business closure order is set to last until May 8th.

Seven Southwest Virginia lawmakers wrote the governor a letter in support of reopening businesses in the region due to lower COVID-19 case numbers. Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randall Eads also wrote a similar letter to the Governor in support of reopening Southwest Virginia businesses.



“Due to the fact that this virus doesn’t know state lines, there’s no reason that we shouldn’t at least consider using Bristol as a regional opening site,” said Eads.



If reopening were to happen, Eads said proper health and safety measure must be in place first.



“What we can’t allow to happen is to reopen and see an increase spike in cases, and then we’ll be in worse position than we were prior to mid-March,” he said.

Eads said a statewide teleconference scheduled for Wednesday between city leaders and members of Governor Northam’s staff may provide more details on a possible regional reopening plan.



Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne is also in favor of reopening Southwest Virginia sooner if health officials deem it safe.



“It has to be done carefully and gradually. But I do think Southwest Virginia would be ready. We’d be able to reopen, we’d be able to keep the guidelines for social distancing,” Osborne said.

Osborne is hopeful increased testing will give the city a better picture on the safety of reopening. He said beginning April 29th, testing sites will be set up within the city of Bristol, Virginia in conjunction with the Mount Rogers Health District.



Bristol Chamber President & CEO Beth Rhinehart said the desire to reopen the Virginia side is strong in the business community, but still uncertain from a health standpoint.



“We look at it from restarting the economy, and getting our businesses the support they need, and being able to come back online,” said Rhinehart. “But we also don’t want to ever overstep and assume we know more than the health officials who are out there making very difficult decisions.”



