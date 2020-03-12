Bristol, VA schools superintendent discusses coronavirus response plan

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia schools will be closed for students March 18th as part of the system’s coronavirus response plan.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan said teaching leaders will provide instruction to faculty on remote online learning procedures.

The system would teach students through online classes in the case of an area-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Administrators are still unsure whether teachers would instruct from home or from school.

“If we think we’re going to be closed for two weeks or more, we would implement this,” said Dr. Perrigan, “if we’re just going to close for a day or two or three or four or five days, we would not implement this.”

Perrigan said that decision would come with guidance from the Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and Ballad Health, as well as national health entities.

He also said that decision would be division-wide, not a school-wide decision.

Students in 3rd through 12th grade already have access to digital learning devices at school. However, middle school and high school students are currently the only age group allowed to take those devices home. Should an outbreak occur, Dr. Perrigan said 3rd through 5th grade students would be allowed to bring their devices home to help facilitate online classes.

Students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade would receive take home packet material.

Perrigan also addressed what the school system would do if families did not have WiFi access at home.

“Number one, some of our school buses have hot spots on them and then we would park those buses in high concentrated neighborhoods if they didn’t have access to internet,” he said.

In addition, the system would consider providing more rural and isolated students with their own personal WiFi hot spots.

If they are unable to deliver classes through the internet to a particular family, Dr. Perrigan said they would make a recording of the online class, put it on a thumb drive and deliver it to the family.

In the case of a remote digital learning failure, the school system would extend the school year. That is something Perrigan hopes will not happen.

“We’re really trying to look at every single factor that we could, obviously our plan is not going to be perfect, but it’s at least a plan,” he said.

Classes for Bristol, Virginia students will resume on March 19th. This will be a digital learning day.

Students will receive training in online instruction should schools be forced to close for an extended period due to coronavirus.