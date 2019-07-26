Bristol, Va. Police need help in two missing person cases

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Bristol, Virginia Police are asking for the public’s help in two separate missing person cases.

Authorities said the first missing person, Stephanie Sproles, 31, was last seen July 5th.

They added that Sproles left her home in Bristol in a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer and could possibly be with an unknown male.

The news release issued by Bristol Police said, “Ms. Sproles is approximately 5’04” and weighs approximately 170 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.“

Anyone with information about Sproles’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bristol, Virginia Police at 276-645-7400.

Pictured: Stephanie Sproles

Police are also asking for the public’s help as they search for Grethel Grizzle, 59, who was last seen July 12th at her home in Bristol.

The news release about Grizzle said the following, “Police are attempting to locate Grethel Grizzle, age 59. She was last seen on July 12, 2019, at her residence in Bristol Virginia. Grethel Grizzle is approximately 5’04” and weighs approximately 208 lbs. She has black hair and green eyes.”

Pictured: Grethel Grizzle

Anyone with information about Grizzle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bristol, Virginia Police at 276-645-7400.