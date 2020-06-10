Bristol, VA leaders look to avoid cutting safety officer positions amid budget crunch

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Budget cuts could force Bristol, Virginia to lose approximately 16 full-time employees, including some first responders.

The city’s FY21 budget had its first reading at a Tuesday night City Council meeting. Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said loss of sales tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic made budget reductions necessary.

“If we need to make cuts, public safety is not some place that we should make cuts,” said Osborne.

Osborne is against cutting 4 positions total from the fire and police departments. He said these positions included a clerk, secretary, and patrol officer from the police department, as well as a firefighter job from the fire department.

A slide from Bristol, VA’s budget presentation, showing reductions in full-time employees

The city budget is facing a nearly $2 million dollar cut from the FY20 budget. The FY21 budget passed on its first reading with a 4-1 vote. Osborne voted ‘yes’. But before the budget officially passes after its second reading , the mayor said he wants to reach an agreement to fund the public safety positions with CARES Act funds or the city’s emergency reserve money.

“At least have some type of agreement with the majority of the Council that we can say, ‘you know, if we pass this, we’ll come back on the 1st of July and cover these police jobs, or cover as many jobs as we can,'” said Osborne.

City Councilman Kevin Mumpower voted against the budget last night, believing the city needs to be more fiscally conservative overall.

“We’re in debt. People understand and need to understand, we’re at $108 million worth of debt,” said Mumpower.

Mumpower said decisions made by city council members in previous years put Bristol, Virginia in a bad financial position before the pandemic.

“So here, Council voted for two projects, the Falls, and the landfill, that’s cost this city over $80 million in taxpayer debt,” he said.

Mumpower is also against cutting the public safety positions, saying the city needs more police. He listed line items like the Commonwealth Attorney’s budget and inmate costs as parts of the budget that need to be reduced.

“We need to spend taxpayer money wisely, and on what it needs to be spent on. And right now it needs to be spent on public safety, which is police,” said Mumpower.

City Council will meet June 23rd for a second reading and passage of the budget ordinance.