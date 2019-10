BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol community took time this weekend to remember the life of a Revolutionary War patriot from our region.

The commemoration was to honor John Carmack and also showcase the recently restored Carmack Family Cemetery at The Reserve located off Kings Mill Pike.

The cemetery was reclaimed as part of an Eagle Scout project taken on by 16-year-old Andrew Steward of Tennessee High School.

Carmack’s grave has also been approved for an official Revolutionary War Marker.