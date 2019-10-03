Bristol, Va. firefighter helps save man while on Caribbean cruise

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol firefighter on vacation jumped into action when a man suffered a medical emergency last week.

Sergeant Dave Jenks was on a Carribean cruise when a man went into cardiac arrest in the ship’s dining area, according to the Bristol, Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Jenks, two other off-duty firefighters, and a nurse jumped in and started resuscitation efforts and managed to get a pulse.

A Firefighter is truly never off duty. One of our own, Sergeant Dave Jenks was enjoying vacation on a cruise last week… Posted by Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association on Thursday, October 3, 2019

The patient was transported from the ship and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the firefighters association.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.