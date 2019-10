BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Va. City Council voted 3-to-1 Tuesday night to release a popular downtown brewery from its performance agreement.

In 2015, Studio Brew signed a performance agreement with the city. That agreement gave the business a donated building plus $150,000. In exchange, Studio Brew promised to invest $2 million in the business and employee 14 people.

Studio Brew asked the be released from that agreement so it can work with potential investors on future development plans.