JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Toddler River Hefflin begins rehab as he continues to recover from contracting E. coli from the Appalachian Fairground.

Several school students from Washington County and Sullivan County contracted E. coli after a field trip to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in late September.

River’s older brother was on the field trip and brought the illness home where River caught it.

His mother, Deirdre, has been at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville with River for 44 days. In October, an MRI showed River had suffered significant brain damage.

“We’ve had MRIs done three times,” Deirdre said. “The first two were very similar reports and the third one showed a significant change. Especially since we’ve been out of the hospital, we’ve seen him doing things that are sort of proving us otherwise.”

He’s getting better at a faster pace than Deirdre said they had anticipated.

“We got to see him trying to sit up on his own, trying to roll over,” Deirdre said. “He’s been a little frustrated and I think out of that frustration is showing that he has a fight to do things that he used to be able to do before.”

River was released from the hospital just in time to return home for Thanksgiving. Deirdre believes this is the healing he needs.

River Hefflin heads home for Thanksgiving after being discharged from the hospital. (Photo: Deirdre Hefflin).

“Once he was with us, at home, seeing brothers, seeing family members, it was like everything came back to him as far as his cognitive memories,” said Deirdre.

She and her other three sons noticed River was laughing, smiling, and playing with them in the same ways he used to.

Since the outbreak, the medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, Dr. Stephen May, said the office has taken preventative steps like offering resources from the National Association of Veterinarians to school districts and vendors on how to be safe around animals.

“We want the experience with children, understanding animals, being exposed to that type of activity in their lives, but we have to do it safely,” May said. “We have to safely protect those encounters to prevent these types of infections.”

River has rehab Monday through Friday for four hours a day. He will go through speech, occupational, feeding, and physical therapy, as well as neuro rehab. Monday, River passed his barium swallow study in a feeding evaluation. Deirdre believes every class is a step toward the future.

“We’re definitely going to be happy to be all together and have this behind us,” Deirdre said. “We have a long road ahead of us as far as just years of things that we’ll be doing throughout time to help him in the long run. But, right now, just getting this therapy right away as soon as possible is definitely most important.”

The health department’s report on the investigation into the E. coli outbreak is being finalized. No other outbreaks or cases have been reported.

Deirdre said she hopes River will be able to complete rehab to return home for Christmas. She’s unsure of what the new year will bring them, but she hopes therapy for River will be closer to home, so he can be home to welcome a new sibling in February.