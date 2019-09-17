Bristol TN School Board chooses Dr. Tom Sisk as next superintendent

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee School Board has made their selection for the next school superintendent.

According to a release from Bristol, Tennessee Schools, Dr. Tom Sisk was chosen as the next superintendent following a unanimous vote by the school board at their September meeting on Monday.

Dr. Sisk comes from Limestone County Schools in Athens, Alabama where he is the current superintendent.

Sisk has spent 32 years in public education and has served as a high school administrator and central office administrator as well.

Board Member Jill Harrison will work with outside counsel to negotiate an employment contract with Sisk.

Depending on how long that takes, there could be a special called meeting to vote and approve or it could come up at the October board meeting.

“I am both truly humbled and excited to be considered for the position of director of schools in Bristol,” said Sisk. “My wife Jennie and I both want to be part of something special, and I believe Bristol to be a special place. With a rich tradition of excellence, supported by a highlyqualified, talented and committed staff, Bristol Tennessee City Schools is positioned to be a state leader in public education.”

Dr. Sisk will be replacing Gary Lilly, who resigned in June.