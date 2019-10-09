Bristol TN police to hold prescription drug take back event Oct. 26

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Bristol, Tennessee will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted and expired medications on Saturday, October 26.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the department is sponsoring the event in the parking lot of the Municipal Building on Anderson Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The release says both prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications will be accepted at the event, but liquids and syringes will not be accepted.

Identification is not required, and this event is described as being “no-questions-asked.”

BTPD encourages the public to empty their households of medications that may pose a safety hazard, contribute to prescription drug abuse or contaminate water supplies if flushed.

All collected medications will be incinerated.

Guidelines for disposal can be found here.

