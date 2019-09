BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee police are asking for your help to find a man suspected over several crimes across the city.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department shared photos online asking for information on the person and the vehicle.

Officers say both have been involved in “several incidents” in the area of the past few weeks.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the man pictured, you are asked to call 423-989-5600.