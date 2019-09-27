LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Bristol, Tenn. officials announce annual Wildlife Weekend schedule

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee officials have released the schedule for the annual Wildlife Weekend at Steele Creek Park.

The events are scheduled for October 11 and 12 and feature a photo contest and educational programs.

The weekend begins with a reception and announcement of the photo contest winners at 6:30 p.m. Friday. At 7:30 that evening, Dr. Joe Bidwell from ETSU will present a program about “The Ecology and Importance of Wetlands.”

The events continue on Saturday, October 12, with events starting at 9 a.m.

  • 9 a.m. – Early Bird Walk to the Banding Station with Larry McDaniel
  • 9:30 a.m. – Bird Banding with Richard Lewis and Rack Cross
  • 10:30 a.m. – Rooster Front Wetland Walk with Dr. Joe Bidwell and Dr. Tom Laughlin
  • Noon – Creepy Crawlies: Arthropods for All Ages with Cade Campbell
  • 1 p.m. – Reptiles with Lance Jessee
  • 2 p.m. – Honey Bee Hike with Jeremy Stout
  • 3 p.m. – Bluebird Box Walk with Adrianna Nelson

Exhibit and activities will also be held in the park’s Nature Center from noon until 4 p.m. According to the release, these programs will focus on fossils, bugs, nature crafts and more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss