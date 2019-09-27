Bristol, Tenn. officials announce annual Wildlife Weekend schedule

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee officials have released the schedule for the annual Wildlife Weekend at Steele Creek Park.

The events are scheduled for October 11 and 12 and feature a photo contest and educational programs.

The weekend begins with a reception and announcement of the photo contest winners at 6:30 p.m. Friday. At 7:30 that evening, Dr. Joe Bidwell from ETSU will present a program about “The Ecology and Importance of Wetlands.”

The events continue on Saturday, October 12, with events starting at 9 a.m.

9 a.m. – Early Bird Walk to the Banding Station with Larry McDaniel

9:30 a.m. – Bird Banding with Richard Lewis and Rack Cross

10:30 a.m. – Rooster Front Wetland Walk with Dr. Joe Bidwell and Dr. Tom Laughlin

Noon – Creepy Crawlies: Arthropods for All Ages with Cade Campbell

1 p.m. – Reptiles with Lance Jessee

2 p.m. – Honey Bee Hike with Jeremy Stout

3 p.m. – Bluebird Box Walk with Adrianna Nelson

Exhibit and activities will also be held in the park’s Nature Center from noon until 4 p.m. According to the release, these programs will focus on fossils, bugs, nature crafts and more.