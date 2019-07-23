Bristol Taco John’s closed due to lack of business









BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- A restaurant in our region that has only been open for a couple of years is already closing due to “lack of business.”

News Channel 11 spoke to Taco John’s Area Supervisor, Howard Summers, who said the immediate area of Euclid Avenue is saturated with restaurants.

He also said they are having to close because they aren’t getting enough business.

The Bristol restaurant was on the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue and opened in the Summer of 2017.

Summers said the restaurant closed for good Sunday and that there were 13 employees impacted by the closure.

We’re told most of those employees will transfer to the Elizabethton location, and that they are helping the other employees find other opportunities.