Bristol Rhythm and Roots comes to an close

BRISTOL, Tenn (WJHL) – This year marked the 20th Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion. After three days of fun, music, and food, it came to an end on Sunday.

“In 2022 it will be the 95th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions,” said Leah Ross, Exec. Director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “We are talking about how do we celebrate that next year. We’re very proud that we have done this and that we’ve moved forward and made a big impact on our community this weekend.”

The 2021 lineup included artists such as A Thousand Horses, Blackberry Smoke, and a host of others.

Visitors also got to visit the Birthplace Museum which was at the heart of all the festivities.

For more information on this year’s event or to get involved in the future click here.