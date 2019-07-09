Bristol Pirates home plate bleachers closed until further notice

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol Baseball, Inc. (BBI) and the Bristol Pirates announced Tuesday that city officials have closed all of the concrete bleachers with concrete lintels at Boyce Cox Field until further notice.

According to the release, “The closed bleachers include seating on the first-base side of the field, as well as the concrete bleachers behind the reserved seating directly behind home plate.”

While Bristol Pirates officials did not give a specific reason for the closure, BBI’s President Mahlon Luttrell said in a statement in part, “We continue to hope that the City soon will do the necessary maintenance to ensure that all of those bleachers provide a safe place for our fans to sit.”

The Pirates will host the Johnson City Cardinals three times this week before starting a seven-game road trip.