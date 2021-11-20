Bristol Motor Speedway host Tri-Cities Vintage Market Days

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holidays are approaching quickly, and you can knock some Christmas shopping off your list during the Tri-Cities Vintage Market Days event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Shoppers did just that today at the event.

Organizers of the event say that more than three dozen participated in the event. Visitors also had an opportunity to try food from some local food trucks,

“We have so many vendors here that are coming here from like fifteen different states. As well as we are supporting a lot of local businesses. These are a lot of small business owners who have had a really tough two years. An event like this just is important to them and their families,” said owner of Tri-Cities Vintage Market Days Kellie Gore.

Vintage Market Days will continue on Sunday opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m.

Organizers say that they plan to host more events similar to this one in the future after Vintage Market Days proved to be such a hit.